TX country star Kylie Rae Harris was drunk, speeding before deadly crash in New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. – Texas country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was drunk and speeding at the time of the deadly three-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to an investigation by the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.

Official reports haven’t been released by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator but, according to Taos News, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said an autopsy report showed Harris had a blood-alcohol content of .28 at the time of the crash.

Willie Nelson says he’s no longer smoking marijuana due to breathing issues

That’s more than three times the legal limit. An on-board computer from Harris’ 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox indicates that Harris was driving 102 miles per hour when she clipped a black Chevrolet Avalanche on Highway 522, Taos News reported.

The contact with the first vehicle caused Harris’ Equinox to veer into oncoming traffic where she hit a white 2008 Jeep head-on at 95 miles per hour, killing Maria Elena Cruz, a 16-year-old from San Cristobal, New Mexico. Cruz died at the scene.

Sheriff: Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused crash that killed her, teenager

Harris, who is from the Dallas area, was 30 years old at the time of the crash and leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Harris had thousands of monthly listeners on the streaming site Spotify and won the 2014 New Female Vocalist Of The Year award from the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards.

The driver of the third vehicle didn’t suffer any serious injuries in the crash, according to the news outlet.

The country music star was in Taos for a performance at a music festival.

One of three vehicles involved in a crash on State Road 522 Wednesday night that killed two of the drivers and closed the highway for hours while the Taos County Sheriff's Office investigated (via Taos News, Taos Sheriff's Office)

The Daily Mail reported that Harris has a previous DWI conviction from June 2017 in which her blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.