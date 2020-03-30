Texans star Deshaun Watson sponsors meals for hundreds of Houston nurses, hospitality workers

HOUSTON – While sports have been canceled indefinitely, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still throwing touchdowns.

Watson delivered donations Friday to support nurses and hospitality workers in Houston impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Deshaun Watson Foundation, the NFL Pro Bowler partnered with Sticky’s Chicken to provided meals for 400 emergency care nurses at Ben Taub Hospital.

Watson also donated to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a relief center at Riel Restaurant formed in partnership with The LEE Initiative and Maker’s Mark. Reil is producing up to 3000 meals a day through the program from Houston restaurant employees, who have lost their jobs or experienced a significant reduction in pay.

“Every dollar counts, and we’re extremely grateful for Deshaun’s donation,” Riel chef and owner Ryan Lachaine said. “We could all use something to smile about right now. He’s putting food on the table for a lot of people in Houston who need it.”

Watson pledged to provide hundreds of meals for furloughed workers in the coming days.