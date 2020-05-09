6ix9ine releases ‘Gooba,’ his first new song since returning home from prison

CNN – Tekashi 6ix9ine has released a new song, his first since being released from prison last month.

The platinum-selling, rainbow-haired rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, released "GOOBA" on Friday alongside a music video featuring his signature colors.

The song includes a reference to the coronavirus: "They sick, been hot way before coronavirus."

He also addresses the backlash he received for cooperating with authorities and informing on former gang associates: "You big sad. Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag."

He was sentenced late last year on charges related to gang activity in New York, but received a reduced sentence for his cooperation.

6ix9ine was released from federal prison in April, about four months before the end of his 2-year sentence.

Lance Lazzaro, his defense attorney, said at the time that the rapper's "severe asthma" made him vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. He is serving the remainder of his sentence at home.

6ix9ine is best known for his 2017 debut single "Gummo," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on his 2018 song "FEFE."

"Dummy Boy," his debut record, was released in late November, after he was taken into custody.

