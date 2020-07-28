Get half-off admission to San Antonio Zoo on locals day

SAN ANTONIO – Lions, and tigers and discounts - it’s true, and it’s all available at San Antonio Zoo.

You can head to the zoo for half-off the normal price of admission on Friday for locals day.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Friday.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

Upcoming locals days:

August 10

August 31

September 16

September 22

October 12

October 20

More dates are coming for 2020 but have yet to be announced, according to the zoo’s website.

“The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

San Antonio Zoo hours are available here.

