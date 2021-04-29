Cloudy icon
70º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

96-year-old grandpa goes viral on social media, has No. 1 selling poetry book after granddaughter’s tweet

Man now has No. 1 poetry book on Amazon

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Trending
,
Twitter
Tweet asking for reviews for a grandpa's book of poems goes viral on Twitter in April 2021. (Twitter)

A 96-year-old is enjoying his time in the spotlight as the author of the No. 1 selling poetry book on Amazon.

Thanks to a tweet from his granddaughter, who goes by Jess on Twitter, Gordon McCulloch turned a collection of his poetry into a best seller.

McCulloch’s granddaughter posted a photo of him alongside his book “101 Poems” on April 19 saying “my 96-year-old grandpa has just had his own book published with all his poems from his life. It’s available on Amazon if anyone is interested :) a review would make him so happy.”

Twitter users took notice and the tweet was liked more than 295,000 times and garnered more than 48,000 retweets.

By April 20 the book was the No. 1 poetry book on Amazon and as of Wednesday had more than 1,400 5-star ratings.

One Amazon review called it “honestly one of the most beautiful works of poetry I have ever read.”

Due to the overwhelming response, Jess posted an update on April 22 saying her grandpa wanted to thank everyone for “their unbelievable positivity towards his book.”

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: