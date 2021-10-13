Florida teacher accused of having sex with student is pregnant, police say

DORAL, Florida – A 41-year-old teacher in Doral, Florida was arrested Friday and accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old former student.

Heiry Calvi was arrested for the sexual battery of a minor and Doral police told KSAT sister station WPLG that Calvi is pregnant.

Calvi, who is a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center, was tutoring her former student while he attended high school.

WSVN reported that Miami-Dade Schools Police were first tipped off about the inappropriate relationship in March when students showed officers video of the student and Calvi having sex.

Detectives were given permission to search the teen’s phone after the incident was first reported.

An arrest warrant for Calvi said the teenager used Whatsapp to talk to Calvi and detectives found videos of the pair nude together, WPLG reported. A “Thug” pendant worn by the teenager was used by detectives to help identify the teen in the video and other photos.

Messages were also found in the teen’s phone from a friend asking him when Calvi was going to “help us find my shi to smoke on,” according to the arrest warrant.

Calvi is facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery/sexual activity, electronic transmission/harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communication device, offenses against students by authority figures, child neglect with no great bodily harm, possession of a firearm in school property and contributing to delinquency/dependency of a child and firearm/safe storage from minor, WPLG reported.

It is not known if the teen is the father of Calvi’s baby and the length of her pregnancy has not been disclosed.