Philadelphia brand giving $20 digital rewards due to ‘cream cheese shortage’

SAN ANTONIO – Philadelphia Cream Cheese is helping customers who might be miffed about a shortage in stores that could potentially destroy their Christmas cheesecake plans.

“Unprecedented demand has left cream cheese shelves in grocery stores noticeably empty as people continue to use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts and recipes, and at breakfast time,” a press release from Philadelphia states.

The company announced a “Spread the Feeling” campaign offering a limited number of $20 digital rewards to consumers who may be forced to buy an alternative dessert.

To get the reward, you have to be one of the first 10,000 people to make a reservation starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, or one of the first 8,000 people starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Once your dessert reservation is confirmed, Philadelphia will send you a one-time-use link.

You must purchase your dessert between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

To redeem the $20 reward, use your link to submit your dessert receipt. Receipts can be submitted from 8 a.m. on Dec. 28 through 11 p.m. on Jan. 4.

“At Philadelphia, we want to spread the feeling this season and make sure you have the pleasure of dessert on your holiday table. So, buy any dessert – cookies, brownies, cupcakes – and Philadelphia will reimburse the cost to replace your homemade cheesecake up to $20 when you make a limited reservation and show us your store or restaurant receipt,” the company announced.

Go to SpreadTheFeeling.com to secure a reservation during the designated times. There will be a limit of one digital reward per household.