Texas man arrested after saying he’s going ‘human hunting,’ had guns, bulletproof vest, ammunition

On May 26, 2022 Laredo Police investigators executed a search and arrest warrant at the home of Torres.

LAREDO, Texas – A man in Laredo was arrested Thursday on terroristic threat charges after buying a firearm scope on social media and telling the seller he was going “human hunting.”

Javier Torres, 37, made the threat Wednesday during an in-person meeting with the seller, who immediately contacted Laredo police.

The Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the LPD Juvenile and Gang Enforcement Team began an investigation following the incident and discovered Torres lived in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue in Laredo — less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Ammunition found in home of Javier Torres. (Laredo Police Department)

Officers obtained a search and arrest warrant for Torres’ residence. During the search, they discovered several handguns, extended magazines, long rifles, a bulletproof vest with armor plates, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various parts of the home.

Upon searching the residence of Javier Torres, several handguns, extended magazines, long rifles, a bullet proof vest with armor plates, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in various parts of the home. (Laredo Police Department)

“There were no direct threats made to the faculty or students of the school in this case,” the affidavit states. “Due to the proximity of the school, the Laredo Independent School District Police Department was briefed on the investigation and will be included in all future updates of this case.”

Torres was arrested without incident and jail records show his bond has been set at $40,000.

This is the latest in a string of similar instances of terroristic threats following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

A Seguin High School student was arrested Wednesday after making a terroristic threat about bringing a weapon to campus.

A spokesperson for the LPD thanked the seller of the firearm scope in a press release.

“We would like to specifically thank the actions of the caring citizen who took the time to inform law enforcement authorities about the concerns regarding this threatening statement made. We encourage anyone in the community to communicate any information that may pose a threat to anyone’s safety. If you see something say something,” the spokesperson said.

