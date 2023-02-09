SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a man (seen above) entered Macy’s with a group of people and selected various items. That’s when, police say, as the man left, he tried to walk past the register counters without paying.

SAPD said someone however attempted to stop the man and the assailant struck that person in the face, causing them to fall to the ground. The man then fled in a red Kia sedan, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.