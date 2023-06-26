SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in hit-and-run of bicyclist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that happened near downtown about a month ago.

The incident happened May 28 around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of East Commerce Street, not far from West Market Street.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was riding his bicycle westbound on East Commerce Street in the far-left lane when he was struck from behind by a red GMC Terrain traveling west on East Commerce.

The bicyclist suffered serious bodily injury and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the GMC fled and did not stop to render aid. The driver of the GMC was described as a Hispanic male with short hair, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.