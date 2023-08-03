SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in aggravated robbery at Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened at Rolling Oaks Mall back in June.

The incident happened June 30 at an unidentified clothing retailer that is inside the mall.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the clothing retail outlet and was immediately recognized as a repeated shoplifter. That’s when, police say, several employees approached the woman as she appeared to be grabbing clothing at random.

Police said the employees approached her and asked if she needed assistance and the suspect began yelling at them, saying she was going to take the clothing and they could not touch her.

The employees grabbed some of the clothing from the woman as she left the store, however, the suspect then shoved some of the workers, police said.

The suspect managed to hold on to some of the stolen property and then got into a waiting vehicle. She has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.