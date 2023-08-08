Video shows Texas fire officials dropping retardant on wildfire as dry weather, heat continues

Texas fire officials responded to 12 new wildfires on Monday, August 7, as dry and hot weather continued to worsen fire conditions across the state, the the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

WEATHERFORD, Texas – A fire department west of Fort Worth is battling a blaze in the area using fire retardant dropped from planes and officials with the department recently shared a video of the drop on social media.

“This is why the truck is pink,” said officials with the Weatherford Fire Department.

The video, which can be seen in the media player at the top of this article, shows a C-130 dropping the fire retardant on the Double Back Fire.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said they responded to 12 new wildfires on Monday with nearly 2,800 acres burned.

“This week, very high to extreme fire danger is forecast for broad regions of the state,” the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

Bexar County is under a high risk for wildfires through the end of the week.

Most recently, Hays County crews have been battling a 400-acre wildfire, which is now 90% contained, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

There was also a large grass fire across 10 acres of land near Bulverde Road and TPC Parkway on the North Side last week where one home was destroyed.

As of Tuesday, the Double Back Fire burning in Johnson County is 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.