Local couples start Valentine’s Day by getting married at midnight

SAN ANTONIO – Many couples started Valentine’s Day by getting married just after the stroke of midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse overnight.

The mass wedding is offered each year by the Bexar County clerk.

To be in the service, couples had to get their marriage license from the clerk’s office. The couples had 72 hours to get their certificate to make the marriage official.

All couples needed to bring an ID and know their Social Security number for the ceremony.

New this year, two block parties were being held to celebrate, including one the night before the ceremonies.

People were asked to make a $20 donation to the Bexar County Family Justice Center.