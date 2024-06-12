Edmunds: Best hybrid sedans for under $35,000

This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2024 Elantra. The hybrid version of the Elantra gets an EPA fuel economy estimate of up to 54 mpg combined. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)

More than ever, buying a hybrid vehicle makes a lot of sense. The latest models are just as powerful — in some cases, more powerful — as related gas-only models and have such small price premiums that it’s easy to start saving money while reducing your vehicle-based carbon emissions. But what to choose, especially when you’re on a tight budget? Consider a hybrid sedan. Compared to an SUV, they typically get better mileage and have a lower starting price. Edmunds’ experts highlight six of the top new hybrid sedans on sale today for under $35,000. They are ordered below by price including the destination charge.

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Recommended Videos

Looking for great value? The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has the lowest price tag in this category while also piling on a five-year/60,000-mile basic, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Toyota and Honda can’t beat that. This hybrid version of Hyundai’s small sedan also boasts up to an EPA-estimated 54 mpg combined and comes nicely equipped with many helpful technology features. The main drawback is a lack of power: The 139-horsepower hybrid engine makes passing or accelerating up to highway speeds a bit belabored.

Base starting price: $27,400

2024 Toyota Prius

The 2024 Toyota Prius is Edmunds’ top-rated hybrid sedan for good reason. Easily identified by its sleek new profile, the latest Prius gets up to an EPA-estimated 57 mpg combined. It’s also a lot more powerful than the Elantra Hybrid — it makes up to 196 horsepower — and can be equipped with all-wheel drive to help enhance traction in wintery weather conditions. The Prius has a hatchback-style trunk that makes loading cargo easy. However, the actual cargo area is a little small, and the Prius’ rear seat isn’t as roomy as the Elantra’s.

Base starting price: $29,045

2025 Toyota Camry

Numerically tied on Edmunds’ list of best hybrid sedans is the 2025 Toyota Camry. The Camry is fully redesigned this year and comes with a hybrid powertrain as standard. That means every Camry is now a Camry hybrid. It gets up to 52 mpg and still has all of the qualities you expect of a Camry, including roomy seating and a no-nonsense driving demeanor. All-wheel drive is available too. Some drivers might find seat comfort a bit lacking, but overall the Camry is an excellent choice.

Base starting price: $29,495

2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Spacious and sleek, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is refreshed for this model year. Hyundai bestowed its midsize sedan with a full-width headlight bar that gives the Sonata Hybrid a stylish look. Under the hood is a hybrid powertrain that gets up to 47 mpg combined. All-wheel drive isn’t available, however, and acceleration isn’t quite as snappy as the Camry’s. Inside, you’ll find a big center touchscreen that’s easy to use along with many standard features. And as with the Elantra, the Sonata is backed by a long warranty.

Base starting price: $31,950

2024 Honda Accord

The 2024 Honda Accord is a jack-of-all-trades sedan that is as at home ferrying kids to soccer practice as it is transporting a single professional around town. Ever since the Accord’s last redesign, Honda has made the hybrid powertrain standard on the Accord’s more expensive trim levels. That results in a higher starting price than the Camry or Sonata, though you do get a well-equipped Accord in the process. EPA-estimated fuel economy is up to 48 mpg combined, and the Accord is the quickest-accelerating hybrid sedan on our list. All-wheel drive isn’t available.

Base starting price: $33,990

2025 Honda Civic

Hold the phone, because Honda is making a hybrid powertrain available in the 2025 Civic. It will come with the same hybrid powertrain as the Accord and will get up to 50 mpg combined. You’ll also be able to get the hybrid in the Civic sedan or the Civic hatchback. But similar to the Accord, Honda will only equip the Civic’s top trim levels with the hybrid. The 2025 Civic should be arriving at dealerships this month.

Base starting price: $29,845

Edmunds Says

Each of these sedans gets excellent fuel efficiency and comes well equipped with features. The Prius continues to be the best choice for maximum mpg, but the other cars aren’t far behind and offer more interior space.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw is a contributor at Edmunds.