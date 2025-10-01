Skip to main content
Jannik Sinner wins China Open in straight sets over American Tien ahead of Shanghai Masters

Associated Press

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot from Learner Tien of the United States in the men's singles final match for the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot from Learner Tien of the United States in the men's singles final match for the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING – Jannik Sinner prepared for his Shanghai Masters appearance with a 6-2, 6-2 win over American teenager Learner Tien on Wednesday at the China Open.

On Tuesday, Sinner won his 11th straight career match against Alex de Minaur. Sinner's 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory earned him a ninth straight final at hard-court tournaments. Tien, the 19-year-old Californian ranked No. 52, played in his first tour final after Daniil Medvedev retired injured when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 on Tuesday.

The ATP event in Beijing ran concurrently with the WTA 1000 tournament which is into the fourth round and ends Sunday. Among those playing their fourth-round matches later Wednesday were top-seeded Iga Swiatek and fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Second-seeded Coco Gauff has already qualified for the quarterfinals, which she is scheduled to play against Eva Lys on Thursday.

