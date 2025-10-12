The Latest: Palestinians journey back home as aid convoys start to enter Gaza

Displaced Palestinians ride on a van loaded with their belongings amid rubble in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A ceasefire in the war in Gaza was holding for the third day on Sunday as aid agencies worked to rush in more desperately needed aid to the besieged territory under the truce deal. Preparations were also underway for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who pushed to clinch the ceasefire deal, is expected to arrive in Israel Monday morning. He will meet with families of hostages and speak at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, according to a schedule released by the White House.

Trump will then continue on to Egypt, where the office of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has said he will co-chair a “peace summit” on Monday with attendance by regional and international leaders.

Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry has deployed thousands of police in areas the Israeli military withdrew from after the ceasefire took effect.

Armed policemen were seen on Gaza City streets and in southern Gaza on Saturday, providing a sense of security to the local population. The police also provided security for aid trucks driving through areas no controlled by the Israeli military, according to residents.

Here’s the latest:

More aid into Gaza

Associated Press footage showed dozens of trucks crossing the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian Red Crescent said they carried medical supplies, tents, blankets, food and fuel.

The trucks will head to the inspection area in the Kerem Shalom crossing for screening by Israeli troops.

Abeer Etifa, a spokeswoman for the World Food Program, said workers were clearing roads inside Gaza Sunday to facilitate delivery.

The Israeli defense body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza, COGAT, said that the amount of aid entering the Gaza Strip is expected to increase Sunday to around 600 trucks per day, as stipulated in the agreement.

Egypt said it is sending 400 aid trucks into Gaza Sunday. The trucks will have to be inspected by Israeli forces before being allowed in.

Preparations for release of hostages

A message sent Saturday from Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the hostages and the missing and obtained by the AP, told hostage families to prepare for the release of their loved ones starting Monday morning. One of the families of the hostages confirmed the note’s authenticity.

Hirsch said preparations in hospitals and in Rei’im camp were complete to receive the live hostages, while the dead will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification.

Israeli officials believe about 20 of the hostages out of 48 held by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza are still alive. All of the living hostages are expected to be released Monday.

Palestinian prisoners to be freed

The timing has not yet been announced for the release of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel who are to be freed under the deal. They include 250 people serving life sentences in addition to 1,700 people seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge.

Health authorities in Gaza are preparing for the return of 1,900 Palestinian prisoners — many of whom are expected to require “urgent treatment” — and dead bodies taken by Israel’s military from the strip, Dr. Mounir al-Boursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in the enclave, said in a statement.

He said he hopes that the bodies of medical personnel who died in Israeli detention centers will be among those handed over and called for the release of doctors Hossam Abu Safiya and Marwan al-Hams, who were detained from Gaza during the war.

Satellite photos show Gazans returning home

The photos, taken on Saturday and analyzed by the AP, show a line of vehicles traveling north to Gaza City. The line of vehicles was seen on Al Rashid Street, which runs north-south along the Gaza Strip’s coastline on the Mediterranean Sea.

Tents along the coast also could be seen near Gaza City’s marina. Many people have been living along the sea to avoid being targeted in Israeli bombardment of the city.

Armed police were seen in Gaza City and southern Gaza patrolling the streets and securing aid trucks driving through areas from which the Israeli military had withdrawn, according to residents. The police force is part of the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

European leaders heading to Egypt

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to Egypt to take part in the signing ceremony on the truce agreement for Gaza, according to his spokesperson.

“Germany will be committed to implementing the peace plan, initially focusing on maintaining a stable ceasefire and providing humanitarian aid,” Stefan Cornelius said in a written statement Sunday, adding that the “chancellor’s trip tomorrow underscores this commitment.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will also be attending the summit in Egypt, as will Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, officials said Sunday.

European Council President António Costa will take part in the ceremony behalf of the 27-nation bloc.