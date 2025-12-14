Swiss skier Loic Meillard leads 3 Norwegians in 1st run of Val d'Isere slalom

Switzerland's Loic Meillard speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom event, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

VAL D'ISERE – VAL D'Swiss skier Loic Meillard led the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday and was in position to claim his second victory of the Olympic season in two days.

Meillard, the world champion in slalom, led a Swiss sweep of the podium in a giant slalom on Saturday.

Norwegians stood second, third and fourth: Timon Haugan was a slim 0.05 seconds behind in second, Atle Lie McGrath was 0.14 behind in third, and Henrik Kristoffersen was 0.43 behind in fourth.

Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen stood fifth, 0.51 behind.

British skier Laurie Taylor raced into seventh with the No. 27 bib.

Paco Rassat, the French racer who won a slalom in Gurgle, Austria, last month, straddled a gate midway down.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 6-22, with men’s Alpine skiing to be held in Bormio.

