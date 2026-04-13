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News

Fiorentina beats Lazio to allay relegation fears in Serie A

Associated Press

El arquero de Fiorentina David de Gea durante el partido contra Crystal Palace en los cuartos de final de la Conference League, el jueves 9 de abril de 2026, en Londres. (AP Foto/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FLORENCE – Fiorentina beat Lazio 1-0 and moved eight points clear of the Serie A relegation zone on Monday.

Fiorentina's season-best five-game unbeaten run lifted Paolo Vanoli’s men above Cagliari into 15th place.

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Robin Gosens got the only goal in the 28th minute when he headed home a cross from Jack Harrison, the winger on loan from Leeds United.

Lazio lost for the first time since March 1. Lazio dominated the match, particularly in the first half. It remained in ninth place.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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