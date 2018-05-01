69-year-old man burned in West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A 69-year-old man suffered burns to his legs and smoke inhalation in a house fire on the West Side.

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 7300 block of Timbercreek Drive.

The fire started in one of the bedrooms, and the man was found in the kitchen. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Crews were able to control the fire in just over 30 minutes.

The arson team will investigate the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated to be $65,000.

