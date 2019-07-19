65-year-old man shot at West Side car wash, suspects at large

SAN ANTONIO - A 65-year-old man was shot during a scuffle Friday morning on the city's West Side.

Police at the scene said the man was washing his pickup truck at a car wash at General McMullen and El Paso when a man and a woman demanded money from him.

The victim refused to give them money, and a scuffle ensued, ending in gunfire, police said.

The victim suffered a leg wound and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the man and woman.

