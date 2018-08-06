A trip to H-E-B saved a woman from her abusive ex, court documents say

SAN ANTONIO - Police say an H-E-B employee helped a woman escape her abusive ex who had threatened to stab her earlier in the day.

San Antonio Police said it all started because Don Ramsey, 58, thought the woman was cheating on him.

The victim told police Ramsey woke her up Saturday morning and the pair were being intimate.

NEED TO KNOW: Domestic violence victims have rights

An affidavit said Ramsey got up to go to the bathroom and heard the victim’s phone ring and began to accuse her of cheating on him.

That’s when the victim said he grabbed a kitchen knife and held it in her face saying, “Get in the bathroom. I’ll stab you if you leave.”

Police said while in the bathroom, Ramsey began shaving, then hit the woman several times on her arms as she tried to protect her face and body from his punches.

Fearing for her safety, the victim went along with Ramsey’s demands, the affidavit said and she accompanied him as he ran his errands.

Court documents state that when the pair arrived at H-E-B at 12777 IH-10 West, the victim found a manager and told him she was having problems with Ramsey.

Police later arrived and though they could not find him at the grocery store or at his home, he was later arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ramsey was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.