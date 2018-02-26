Abandoned south Bexar County neighborhood getting a second chance

SAN ANTONIO - What was supposed to be a sprawling neighborhood in south Bexar County has sat deserted for years. Now it's getting a second chance.

2008

The residential area was supposed to be called Tundra Village and attract nearby Toyota workers, but the developer at the time, Mauro Padilla, was charged and later convicted of fraud.

Over 300,000 square feet of property then became an eye sore off Highway 16 near Loop 1604.

The buildings were all vandalized and gutted of any copper wire that was left behind.

The following drone video, by Hike the Sky, shows what the property turned into over the years as it was not maintained.

2018

Ten years later, the residential area is getting a second chance.

TVPA Partners, the Dallas firm that bought the property, has been trying to complete the 36 buildings that will become town homes.

All of the buildings need to be updated because a lot of the original work was done wrong or without permits.

The residential area also got a new name: Palo Alto Villas.

"It took a long time to put the pieces back together," project manager Craig Glendenning said.

Each town home features stainless steal appliances, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard.

At least four of the 36 buildings will be up for sale within the next couple of months.

