ACS partners with San Antonio police to keep lookout for mistreated animals

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services partnered with San Antonio police officers Friday to keep more eyes on the lookout for mistreated animals.

ACS officials met with SAPD to educate police officers on what's allowed and what's not when it comes to caring for pets.

They went over the new Chapter 5 ordinance passed by the City Council.

One of the biggest new rules is animal owners are not allowed to tie up dogs using chains.

ACS officials say that a common problem in San Antonio.

The agency wanted to team up with SAPD to make the rules easier to enforce citywide.

“Because they have a bigger unit than we do, and they can go out and see everything and educate the community about what's going on with their animals as well,“ said Aimee DeContreras.

“Community members now have a way to be able to communicate animal care concerns. More importantly is for law enforcement to have more eyes out there in the community looking for animal care issues, neglect and cruelty,” said Manny Palaez, District 8 city councilman.

Residents who see any animal cruelty are asked to call 311 or 210-207-6000.

