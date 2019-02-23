Amber Alert issued for 3 kids; 2 suspected in their abduction

SEALY, Texas - Authorities in Connecticut believe three children reported missing last week are in Texas, according to information in an Amber Alert issued for the three kids.

Police in Waterbury, Connecticut, are searching for Maddison McGrath, 7, Dylan McGrath, 5, and Maryah Matthew, 2. An Amber Alert was issued for the kids, who are believed to have been taken by their mother, 29-year-old Crystal McGrath, according to a TV station in Connecticut and information in the Amber Alert.

Police believe Lester Joy, 38, is also with McGrath and the three children. Joy and Crystal McGrath are driving a 2002, maroon Volvo S60 with a Connecticut license plate number of 417-YTY. Police said the suspects were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Police gave the following descriptions of the children and suspects:

Maddison McGrath, 7: white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a leopard print sweat suit.

Dylan McGrath, 5: white male, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, blue pants with a white stripe and black shoes.

Maryah Matthew, 2: white female, 2 feet tall, 30 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white T-shirt, white vest with gold hearts, blue pants and black boots with hearts.

Crystal McGrath, 29: white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes

Lester Joy, 38: Bback male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

According to a Connecticut TV station, Crystal McGrath was allowed supervised visits with her children but violated the conditions of visitation when she left a Connecticut McDonald's with the kids last Saturday.

The TV station reported that Joy is Crystal McGrath's boyfriend.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.