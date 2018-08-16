Archdiocese of San Antonio taking allegations against priest 'extremely seriously'

SAN ANTONIO - The Archdiocese of San Antonio said on Thursday that allegations of sexual abuse against Rev. David Connell brought forth in a Pennsylvania grand jury report are “being taken extremely seriously.”

The report in Pennsylvania alleges that Connell sexually abused a minor while he was serving as chairman of the science department at Nativity High School in Pottsville, Pennsylvania from 1973-76.

Connell came to San Antonio in August 1976 and joined the faculty of Antonian College Preparatory High School as a biology and theology teacher. Connell provided the Archdiocese of San Antonio documentation from the Chancellor of the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania of an allegation from his time at Nativity High School that he “made a pass” at a male student while on a camping trip. At the time he denied this incident happened.

The grand jury report information will be brought forward to the Archdiocesan Review Board. An announcement concerning these allegations will be placed in the parish bulletin at St. Thomas More, in Today’s Catholic newspaper, and posted on the archdiocesan website at www.archsa.org and the community at Antonian College Preparatory High School will be notified as well.

The archdiocese said there have been no reports to it of misconduct or allegations of abuse from parishioners or students during Connell's over 30 years in San Antonio.

The archdiocese asks anyone with information or concerns regarding Connell to contact Steve Martinez, director of the Archdiocesan Office of Victim Assistance and Safe Environment, at (210) 734-7786 or (877) 700-1888, or e-mail at ovase@archsa.org.

