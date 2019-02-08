Capital murder suspect arrested 2 days after double homicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested the person accused of shooting and killing a man and a woman on the city's South Side.

Johnathan Winston Johnson, 25, is facing a capital murder charge.

Andres Luis Rangel, 19 and Katrina Marie Casarez, 18, were shot several times inside an apartment at the Robins Nest Apartments in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard on Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

Johnson is accused of kicking in an apartment door and opening fire, according to San Antonio police Chief William McManus.

Two other women were wounded in the shooting.

A witness who was inside the apartment provided police with information that ultimately led to Johnson's arrest, McManus said. She allegedly told police that Johnson had a bandana over his face when he shot at her and her two young children but missed.

"She only survived because she pretended to be dead," McManus said the witness told investigators.

The witness also told investigators she had meet Johnson before.

After Johnson was questioned Thursday, police discovered he had swallowed some narcotics, according to McManus. Johnson was taken to a hospital for possible toxic ingestion.

McManus said they have a motive but are not releasing it at this time.

