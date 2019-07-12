Arrest made in shooting of teen inside car

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the shooting of a teenager late Wednesday night.

Devin Seth Perez, 17, was taken into police custody.

According to police, Perez was sitting inside a car in the 700 block of McCauley Boulevard with the 16-year-old victim along with three other people when a semiautomatic handgun he was handling went off.

Police said the bullet traveled through the driver seat, striking the victim once in the back.

The arrest affidavit said all three witnesses saw Perez get out of the car holding the handgun and run away.

Perez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

