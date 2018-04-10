San Antonio makes list of best places to live in U.S., Austin No. 1

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio, Austin and eight other Texas metro areas made U.S. News and World Report's list of 125 best places to live in America.

Austin ranks No. 1 for the second year running, and San Antonio clocks in at number 14 on the list.

Texas cities that made the list:

Austin - No. 1

San Antonio - No. 14

Dallas/Fort Worth - No. 18

Houston - No. 26

Killeen - No. 90

El Paso - No. 105

Corpus Christi - No. 106

Beaumont - No. 113

McAllen - No. 115

Brownsville - No. 121

U.S. News and World Report ranked cities based on job index market, value index, quality of life index, desirability index, and net migration.

An Oklahoma teacher moved to San Antonio and her salary doubled

The job market index determined 20 percent of a city's value by measuring the strength of the job market in that area.

The value index measures how comfortably an average resident of a given metro area can afford to live within their means and accounts for 25 percent.

TRENDING: 11 places to get away in the Texas Hill Country

Thirty percent of the methodology came from the quality of life index, which measures how satisfied residents are in their daily lives.

Desirability accounts for 15 percent and looks at whether or not people want to live in a certain metro area and net migration, the last 10 percent, accounts for people moving in and out of a given metro area.

The 2018 Best Places to Live were determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town, according to USNews.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.