Baton twirler with spina bifida earns University of Hawaii scholarship

SAN ANTONIO - Clark High School graduate Callyn Marvell has earned a twirling scholarship to the University of Hawaii despite being born with spina bifada.

Marvell's mother said the scholarship award is the latest miracle in her daughter's amazing life.

Melanie Marvell said the first miracle was Callyn Marvell's ability to walk after two surgeries to close the hole in her spine and then to free the spinal column after it became attached to scar tissue.

When Callyn Marvell was about 10 years old, Melanie Marvell said a pediatrician pointed out what she'd never noticed.

"There was a hump on her back, and one of her shoulder blades was higher. Once they pointed it out, it was kind of obvious," Marvell said. Doctors said the hump was a form of scoliosis.

Marvell said each follow-up visit indicated the curvature was moving until finally, something amazing happened when Callyn Marvell was about 14 years old.

"By the grace of God, the scoliosis was gone, and her spine was straight. It was another miracle. She's had so many miracles," Melanie Marvell said.

Callyn Marvell, now 18, will soon reprise her role as featured twirler at Clark High School as the featured twirler at the University of Hawaii.

But Callyn Marvell will be doing more than twirling at major events. She will be studying nursing to help others like herself, her mother said.

Callyn Marvell said when she was growing up, she wanted to remain active, so she took up soccer and swimming. But twirling became her first love.

"My coach has helped me through all my years of twirling to focus on my strengths rather than my weaknesses," she said.

Callyn Marvell said her neurosurgeon and her mother have always encouraged her to "be my best self."

She said when there are "imperfections" in a routine, "You will overcome those imperfections, and you'll also meet new roadblocks. You just have to learn how to get over them -- like life, just like life."

