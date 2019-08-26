LIVE: 3 men on the run after home invasion in far south Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - Three men are on the run after officials say the trio were responsible for a home invasion in far south Bexar County.

Johnny Garcia, a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, told KSAT.com that the home invasion happened Monday morning near the area of North Addison Road and US Highway 281 South.

In light of the first day of school, Garcia said deputies are patrolling Highway 281 to ensure kids are safely boarding buses as they search for the three men.

School districts in the area have been notified about the activity, Garcia said.

Anyone who has information or comes across suspicious activity is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.

