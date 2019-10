SAN ANTONIO - Friends, colleagues and loved ones are set to remember Bexar County Deputy Alfonso Machado, 21.

Machado died Oct. 18 following a "hard-fought battle with cancer," according to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

A visitation and rosary is set for Tuesday at Mission Park South.

The public viewing will take place at 8 a.m. The rosary will be at 7 p.m.

Machado's funeral will be held Wednesday at Community Bible Church.

