Bexar County deputy suspended after gun, taser stolen from car at Gold's Gym

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy was suspended after his duty belt, which contained his gun and taser, was stolen from his vehicle, according to disciplinary documents.

Deputy Eduardo Medellin Jr. was suspended for three days without pay in April for the infraction, the suspension document showed.

On March 14, Medellin was working out at a Gold's Gym and left his duty belt in his parked car.

The belt held Medellin's Glock, taser and several other county issued items, according to the document. The car was broken into and the belt was stolen.

It's unclear if the belt was ever recovered.

Medellin was initially handed his notice on April 11 and he did not appeal the decision, according to the document.

