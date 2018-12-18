Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office arrests woman, 33, on arson, burglary charges

CONVERSE, Texas - A 33-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with two fires in the Converse area that officials said were intentionally set.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office, Linda Cirlos broke into a tool shed around 5:30 a.m. Monday and set it on fire.

Cirlos also set fire to an open field next to the tool shed, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing Cirlos approaching several residences in the area with a lighter in her hands, the Fire Marshal's Office said.

Cirlos, who confessed to setting the fires, is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.

