Bexar County Sheriff's Office seeks missing woman, 23

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Officials said Samantha Dawn Long was seen walking out of her home with her black Mongoose mountain bike, which has red, white and blue writing and graphics on it.

Long was carrying a backpack that had an H-E-B uniform inside. Officials said she left for work at 3:30 p.m. at the H-E-B at 910 Kitty Hawk Road in Universal City.

Long was last seen leaving work at 9 p.m. July 6 but never made it home, officials said.

Long is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Long's whereabouts is asked to call BCSO's Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

