Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by SUV on Northwest Side

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A bicyclist was hospitalized Tuesday night after a crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened in the 7800 block of Bandera Road near Eckhert Road.

Leon Valley police said the man on the bike was hit by an SUV and the driver stopped to try and help the man.

Police were nearby answering another call when the crash happened.

The bicyclist was alert when he was put in an ambulance.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

