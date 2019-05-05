Texas lawmaker aims to ban use of food stamps on junk food

A Texas lawmaker is aiming to place certain restrictions on how people use funds allotted to them under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps.

House Bill 4364 was filed in March by Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain. If passed, the self-proclaimed conservative Republican's bill would prohibit SNAP recipients from using the funds to purchase energy drinks, sweetened beverages, carbonated beverages, candy, chips and cookies.

The bill would allow for the purchase of milk products, beverages intended for consumption by an infant, weight loss beverages, fruit and vegetable juice without sugar, beverages recommended by a health care professional and other products.

If passed, the bill would take effect in September.

