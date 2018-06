SAN ANTONIO - Kyle Mccallie snapped a photo of a billboard that’s got commuters turning their heads.

Mccallie came across a unique billboard that reads:

"Liberals

Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS"

The billboard is located 6 miles east of Vega on I-40, according to Mccallie’s Facebook post.

