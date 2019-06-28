Boerne Lake residential development plan moving forward

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne Lake residential development plan is moving forward and seeing progress.

Housing developer KB Homes would like to build 300 homes on about 100 acres of a property near Shoreline Park on the southeast part of the lake, but some residents are concerned.

The planning and zoning commission met Thursday and did not vote on approval, but did say the phase 1 preliminary plat for Shoreline Park could still move forward.

The residents say stormwater pollution from the homes will run down the lake as well as the Cibolo Creeks.

The city said a third of its drinking water comes from the lake and nearly 92 percent of pollutants would be captured before it hits the water.

The initial plat approval KB Homes is seeking is for 50 homes on Ranger Creek Road near I-10.

