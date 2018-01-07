Brad Pitt bids $40,000 for 'exclusive experience' with San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - The J/P Haitian Relief Organization's benefit dinner had a star-studded guest list. Celebrities like Brad Pitt and Arnold Schwarzenegger -- both with deep pockets -- put up thousands of dollars for various experiences and paintings auctioned off throughout the gala.

Brad Pitt, though beat out on a painting and Game of Thrones watch party, won an "exclusive experience with the San Antonio Spurs" with a $40,000 bid.

According to the Associated Press, Pitt bid $60,000 on a painting, but Arnold Schwarzenegger outdid him and won with $70,000.

Other items up for auction included a private dinner with chef Jose Andres and Anderson Cooper, which sold for $50,000, and a "Game of Thrones" viewing party with Clarke, which went for $160,000. (Pitt bid twice on that one but didn't prevail.)

The $5,000-a-plate dinner at Milk Studios raised nearly $4 million for Penn's Haitian Relief Organization and its nonprofit partners.

