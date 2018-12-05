Brightwood College campuses in San Antonio unexpectedly shut down

SAN ANTONIO - Two Brightwood College campuses in San Antonio have closed their doors, greeting students who arrived Wednesday morning at the campuses with locked doors and leaving them with more questions than answers.

Education Corporation of America, which owns the for-profit chain of Brightwood Colleges, announced earlier this year it was expecting to close dozens of campuses by 2020.

Inside Higher Ed reported in Septemeber that the company was anticipating to shut down at least 26 campuses across the country and it was "ending enrollment of new students at those campuses immediately because of insufficient demand."

On Wednesday, Education Corporation of America revealed it was closing all of its campuses and notified employees their positions were going to be eliminated, Inside Higher Ed reported.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times said students at the campus in Corpus Christi were seen outside the campus crying and were told by officials it was closing due to "financial issues."

According to Inside Higher Ed, Education Corporation of America owns more than 75 campuses under the names Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institue, Virginia College, Culinard, Ecotech Insitute, Golf Academy of America and New England College of Business, and enrolls at least 20,000 students.

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾 BREAKING: The letter #SanAntonio students are receiving after 2 Brightwood College campuses unexpectedly shut down. A student said it was her 'first day of last quarter studying for Vocational Nursing.' STORY ON https://t.co/9vJTopdcvD➡️ https://t.co/JATS53zF1d #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/pgJf490Yhr — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) December 5, 2018

