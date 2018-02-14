Brothers charged with cutting escaped suspect's handcuffs

SAN ANTONIO - Two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with cutting the handcuffs of a suspect who escaped the custody of a Bexar County sheriff's deputy.

Sonnie Tovar and Jesse Hernandez are charged with hindering the apprehension of Zacariah Bostic, who has been on the run since early Sunday morning.

Bostic was arrested for cocaine possession around 3 a.m. but ran off in handcuffs. Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a BCSO spokeswoman, didn't have details on how Bostic managed to escape.

Tovar is believed to have picked Bostic up from the area and took him to a house in West Bexar County, Gonzalez said. Hernandez met Tovar and Bostic at the home before they cut Bostic's cuffs and took him to another location.

Tovar is believed to be Bostic's friend.

Bostic is still on the loose and is wanted on warrants for escape, assault on a public servant and possession of dangerous drugs.

If you have information on where he is, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.

