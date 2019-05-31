Burglar cuts electricity, picks lock to break into sports memorabilia store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of a local sports memorabilia store.

The burglary occurred May 8 around midnight at Sports Cards Plus in the 2250 block of Lockhill Selma Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the man entered the store overnight by picking the front door lock. Authorities said the store's alarm didn't sound because the electricity was cut off.

Police believe the man was able to steal more than $30,000 worth of sports card cases from the store.

The burglar is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing roughly 240 pounds with a light complexion and a large nose. He sported a full beard and wore dark clothing with a baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

