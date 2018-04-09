Bystander hit by stray bullet from fight up the street

SAN ANTONIO - A bystander was hit by a stray bullet Sunday night when a fight at an East Side convenience store up the street ended in gunfire.

San Antonio police said three men got in a fistfight inside Hayes Food Mart in the 800 block of North New Braunfels Avenue. When the clerk told them she was going to call police, they took the fight outside.

Police say one of the men shot at the other two as they ran away. A man sitting against a building across the street and down the block was hit in the back.

It was not clear if he was struck by a direct hit or a ricochet, but police say it was a non life-threatening injury.

Police didn't know the men's names or why they were fighting, but they are hoping to learn more from the store's security cameras.

