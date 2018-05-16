Cibolo breaks ground on $285M entertainment, retail development

CIBOLO, Texas - The city of Cibolo continues to grow. The city along with Santikos Entertainment and Fasken Oil broke ground Wednesday morning for the $285 million Cibolo Crossing.

Santikos is anticipating a 2019 opening for its Cibolo entertainment center with a movie theater, bowling alley, arcade, laser tag and outdoor live music venue.

The Cibolo Crossing movie complex will boast 12 screens, including multiple AVX screens.

In addition to the Santikos development, the master plan of the project includes an additional 240,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, hotels and office buildings.

Developers also plan on adding 1,100 multifamily units along with landscaped walking trails.

The first residential community, named Solara at Cibolo Crossing, is scheduled to break ground in November, and will include 211 units.

"There's three other quadrants of development that total to the 116 acres. Those will include a second phase of retail and also multifamilies,” said David Holmes, CEO of Santikos.

That groundbreaking took place on 116 acres along Interstate 35 four miles outside of Loop 1604.

The first phase of building the Santikos entertainment center will cost $56 million.

Holmes said they chose the Cibolo site because the city's ever-growing population is underserved by the entertainment industry.

