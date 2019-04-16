News

Circle K, Valero quietly discontinue tradition of free coffee after Spurs playoff wins

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO - It's a years-old tradition: the morning after a Spurs playoff win, fans flock to the nearest Valero gas station and grab themselves a free, celebratory cup of joe. 

The tradition, however, appears to have come to a quiet end this playoff season. 

Valero's Corner Store brand was acquired by Circle K in 2017, but even after the takeover, Valero continued the tradition at Circle K stores that sell Valero gas for the 2018 playoff season.

This year, KSAT has not received word from Valero or Circle K about the long-established promotional giveaway. We reached out to spokespersons for Valero and Circle K for comment and did not receive a response. But, according to Twitter replies from @CircleKStores, an unverified Twitter account that appears to be associated to the brand, the promotion has been discontinued.

"We’re sorry but we no longer offer free coffee after Spurs playoff wins," Circle K Stores says in one reply to a disgruntled Spurs fan. "However, we do have new freshly ground coffee on demand at a great price every day. You can brew it hot or cold!"

This is the  Spurs' 22nd consecutive postseason appearance. 

