City converts more streetlights to LED lamps

SAN ANTONIO - More streetlights in the Alamo City will be converted to LED lamps.

More than 50 percent of the city’s streetlights have already been upgraded. The LEDs are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino introduced the Downtown Lighting Master Plan two years ago with the hope of improving pedestrian and traffic safety downtown.

The Lavaca and King William neighborhoods will also see upgraded streetlights as part of the plan.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.