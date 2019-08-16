City Council approves $8.9 million construction contract for Quintana Road project

SAN ANTONIO - A multimillion-dollar road improvement construction contract was awarded for the Quintana Road project.

City Council unanimously agreed the $9.8 million contract would go to Spaw Glass Civil Construction. The project contractor is set to begin work in the coming weeks.

The reconstruction work on Quintana Road will happen along the East Kelly Port property and St. Phillip’s College's southwest campus.

The goal is to make the area safer and more accessible to students, workers, customers and residents in the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Port San Antonio, the San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy are all contributing funds for the project.

