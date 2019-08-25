City council members propose gun buyback in effort to reduce gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio City Council members are expected to announce a joint proposal for a citywide gun buyback program.
District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and District 9 Councilman John Courage will formally announce their plan to submit a council consideration request for the buyback program at the San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday morning.
The idea came after two mass shootings unfolded in less than 24 hours -- one in El Paso, the other in Dayton, Ohio. A news release cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which pegged Texas as the leader in firearm-related deaths with 3,513 in 2017.
"The buyback program’s goal is to reduce gun violence by reducing the number of firearms in circulation and preventable, accidental deaths," according to a news release.
The press conference will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
