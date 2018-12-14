City of Kirby, Bexar County feuding over shared Animal Care Services shelter

SAN ANTONIO - The city of Kirby is asking for mediation with Bexar County over questions of an Animal Care Services agreement and shared services.

Councilman Mike Grant said they have tried for several months to get clarification over concerns with who's in charge of operating what and how the facility is being run.

In 2015, the county and city signed an agreement to share services. The county owns the ACS building, which sits on property that's owned by the city.

"When they brought this to us, this was the greatest thing in the world, and now it's just like a bad marriage," Grant said about the contract agreement to share services. "We eloped, and all of a sudden it didn't work."

Among their list of grievances is the lack of space for animals, concerns about the veterinarian contracted by the county and a possible conflict of interest concerning the nonprofit group rescue the vet operates.

There were also questions about operations being conducted on the property.

Grant said a letter was sent to the Commissioners Court about two months ago.

"I left long messages just asking for help to mediate this situation," Grant said about reaching out to the Precinct 4 commissioner to no avail.

KSAT reached out to that commissioner, but he did not respond to calls or emails.

A county spokesperson also denied KSAT's request for an on-camera interview but did provide a copy of the contract agreements with the veterinarian and city.

The county said the city has not met its part of the agreement to hold adoption events to try to prevent and relieve overcrowding at the shelter.

It said the county is working with a nonprofit rescue to get the animals adopted. The city's letter presented to the Commissioners Court has been sent to the district attorney.

"We have repeatedly asked the county and the commissioner to please come in and help us mediate this. And we've been totally ignored," Grant said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.