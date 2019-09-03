News

CPS Energy to send crews to Florida after Hurricane Dorian

The CPS Energy restoration team is expected to be deployed for 1-2 weeks.

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy crews are preparing to head to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

A CPS Energy team consisting of 62 employees in 30 vehicles will convoy  early Wednesday morning and are expected to meet up with other utility workers from across the nation in Florida on Thursday. They'll be deployed to areas where help is needed most.

The CPS Energy restoration team is expected to be working to restore power in storm-damaged areas for a week or two.

